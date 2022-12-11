Week 14 rooting guide: A Carolina upset today would be ideal

It’s a light Sunday schedule as six teams are on their bye week as the 49ers end their three-game homestand against the Buccaneers. Despite the high number of teams on bye, there are three games outside of 49ers-Buccaneers that 49ers fans should keep their eye on:

Minnesota Vikings (10-2) at Detroit Lions (5-7)

The 10-win Vikings will enter Ford Field in Detroit as 2.5-point underdogs against the Lions, who have won four of their last five. The Vikings nearly suffered their third loss of the season last week, but Mike White was intercepted with 16 seconds remaining in the game. Here’s a fun fact about this game: If the Lions win by at least 10 points, they’ll have a better point differential than the Vikings despite four fewer wins.

Best-case scenario for the 49ers: A Lions win would hold the Vikings at ten wins which is best for the 49ers. The 49ers, with a win over Tampa Bay, would move to nine wins and be just a game out of the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a Vikings loss.

Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at New York Giants (7-4-1)

The Eagles have bounced back in a big way after losing to the Commanders, winning three in a row with a 25-point win over the Titans last week. The Giants, on the other hand, haven’t won in three weeks, with their game against Washington last week ending in a tie. Sunday will be the first of two matchups in the next five weeks between Philadelphia and New York, with the Giants clinging onto a playoff spot.

Best-case scenario for the 49ers: The race for the top spot in the NFC is looking bleak for the 49ers, so things need to start happening now. A Giants win would stall the Eagles at the top giving the 49ers a chance to gain a game on Philadelphia.

Carolina Panthers (4-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

The Seahawks were able to end their quick two-game losing streak with a win over the Rams last week to stay within a game of first place in the NFC West. They begin a two-game homestead on Sunday against the Panthers before their Thursday night game against the 49ers next week. The Panthers are coming off their bye week after a Week 12 win over the Broncos, where new Panthers starting quarterback Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass.

Best-case scenario for the 49ers: A Panthers win with a 49ers win would give the 49ers a two-game lead in the NFC West before traveling to Seattle next week.