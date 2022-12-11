49ers vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Niners and the Bucs will duke it out in what Fox has deemed America’s Game of the Week. Of course, before Jimmy G’s unfortunate injury, this shaped up to be the long awaited showdown between former starter and backup. However, this might have become an even more intriguing contest with the ascension of Brock Purdy to first string quarterback. Can the most recent Mr. Irrelevant go toe-to-toe with the GOAT? Will the Niners be able to count on the rookie to lead them in the playoffs and beyond? Might the Niners stellar defense be enough to pick up the slack?
To find out the answers to all this and more, you’ll need the info below.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) @ San Francisco 49ers (8-4)
Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022
Kickoff: 1:25 PM PT
Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Network: Fox
Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
Color Analyst: Greg Olsen
Map via 506 Sports
Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)
Odds: 49ers -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Total: 37
