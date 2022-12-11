Golden Nuggets: GAME DAY!!!

“Once you start saying like, ‘Hey, throw this versus cover-two,’ they’re going to come out and they’re going to look at it like it’s cover-two and it’s not going to be cover-two,” Shanahan said. “So most times I’ve learned that messes guys up.”

“The tales are separate but linked in that they were the biggest obstacles in Purdy’s early football career. He contracted mononucleosis entering his junior year of high school in 2016 and was on the losing end of a hand fight with a cactus playing paintball with his teammates and coaches the following year.”

“Or, as [Shaun] King put it, “Are you mature enough to just throw it in the flat on third-and-long? My advice to Brock would be: You don’t have to build the structure. You just have to run the structure that’s already built,” he said. “You don’t have to scramble around and make a play that’s gonna make ‘SportsCenter’ Top 10. If you do it, great. But don’t feel like you have to do that....What I would also say is, ‘You’ve gotta make your layups.’ When there’s a guy open in the flat — clean pocket — you’ve got to hit him with an accurate throw. When (Kyle) Shanahan dials up some kind of play-action shot, an aggressive play, and Aiyuk gets a great release and he’s open, you’ve gotta hit it. ‘Efficient’ is the word I would use. Be efficient. If you can stay calm when it’s chaotic, you’re going to do really, really well.”

“We got in touch with Bucs Wire managing editor Luke Easterling to get a feel for this year’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ve dealt with some injury problems and QB Tom Brady hasn’t been as prolific, but it’s hard to fathom they’re not a team on the cusp of flipping a switch and making a little bit of a run.”

“The 49ers on Saturday announced a pair of roster moves ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Buccaneers. San Francisco added depth to their backfields on both sides of the ball by elevating running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Dontae Johnson off the practice squad.”