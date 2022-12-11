Jimmy Garoppolo is out for at least 3 months

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported from NFL Gameday that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would be out for at least three months:

“The good news was he does not have a Lisfranc injury. The bad news is he did break the bone associated with Lisfranc injuries. No surgery coming. No ligament damage. But as far as a timeframe goes, my understanding is about three months. He can’t do anything at all for the first six weeks. So it is not considered to be realistic based on the sources that I’ve spoken with, that he is back for late in the playoffs. Which means it’s going to be Brock Purdy going forward. I spoke to Matt Campbell, Iowa State’s head coach, about the Cyclones all-time wins leader. He called him a ‘transformational figure’ everywhere he’s been. Who he is is greater than what he’s done on the football field. He’s one of the most competitive humans I’ve ever met.”

Garoppolo’s agent Don Yee and Jimmy’s camp were quick to come out last week and put out information in the media that Garoppolo would return somewhere between seven to eight weeks.

It’s easy to understand why, but the messaging now sounds like Yee was trying to let other teams know that Jimmy wouldn’t need the majority of the offseason to rehab, making it easier to sign him come free agency in March.