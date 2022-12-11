Schefter: DeMeco Ryans is in line to become a head coach in 2023

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that there’s a belief within the 49ers organization and around the league that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is in line to become a head coach in 2023.

That would make it the third straight season that someone on Kyle Shanahan’s staff was named a head coach. Robert Saleh took the Jets' job in 2021, and Mike McDaniel took the Dolphins gig last offseason.

If you recall, Ryans turned down a second interview with the Vikings last year. You’re not getting to the second round of interviews unless an NFL team is heavily invested or there is significant interest.

So, a year later, it should come as no surprise that Ryans's is getting the same type of attention a year later after leading a dominant defense for the second year in a row. The 49ers have weathered the storm through injuries once again and have played the majority of the season without critical starters at each level of the defense.

We’ll see which jobs become available and whether or not DeMeco feels like the situation is beneficial enough for him to leave the Niners.