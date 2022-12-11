Week 14 Early game thread: There are 7 games on the morning slate

The 49ers have an afternoon game, so we’ll start the day off with seven games on the slate. Josh Allen and the Bills seek revenge against the New York Jets. Robert Saleh will roll with Mike White again on the road.

The Lions are hosting the Vikings in what is a coin flip despite the disparity in records between these two teams. Minnesota trailed 14-0 and 24-14 in the previous matchup between these two.

The Eagles are on the road against the Giants in a game that figures to be lower-scoring. The Giants refuse to go away in the playoff picture and can all but cement themselves in the playoff picture with a win today.

Tyler Huntley fills in for Lamar Jackson as the Ravens are on the road against Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. I think Baltimore wins that game.

Mike Vrabel and the Titans look to bounce back against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. I think that’ll be a sneaky high-scoring game.

The final two games are between the Texans and Cowboys and the Bengals and Browns.