49ers inactives: Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel are ACTIVE

Tampa Bay will be without Tristan Wirfs and both their starting safeties

By Kyle Posey
Miami Dolphins v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

There weren’t many surprises as far as the inactives are concerned for the 49ers today. Edge rusher Nick Bosa was held out of practice all week after dealing with some hamstring irritation from the last game. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night that Bosa would play.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the upcoming game against Seattle would play a role in whether or not Bosa and Deebo Samuel would play today against the Bucs. Samuel didn’t practice all week, either.

Here’s a look at today’s inactive list:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

S Tarvarius Moore (knee)

DT Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral)

RB Ty Davis-Price

TE Ross Dwelley

OL Nick Zakelj

LB Curtis Robinson

Saturday, the Niners elevated running back Tevin Coleman and defensive back Dontae Johnson from the practice squad. Johnson will fill in for Tarvarius Moore on special teams. Coleman will take the place of TDP.

Tampa Bay will be without their starting safeties, slot CB, and one of the best right tackles in the game:

Those are significant injuries to the Bucs.

