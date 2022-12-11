49ers vs. Bucs first quarter thread: Let’s see what ya got, Brock

We’re under half an hour away from the 49ers looking to extend their winning streak. They’re at home against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are without a few starters, all of which the Niners should be able to take advantage of.

The big one is Tristan Wirfs. Tampa Bay already struggles to block, and missing Wirfs will make life miserable for Brady. Look for the 49ers' pass rush to pin its ears back while they stop the run on the way to the quarterback.

Danny Gray is active. The rookie played four snaps last week. But with the Bucs without its starting safeties, could we see Gray connecting with Brock Purdy on a deep pass? You have to imagine Kyle Shanahan will look to take advantage of a short-handed Tampa Bay secondary that’s without their slot cornerback in Sean Murphy-Bunting too.

San Francisco shouldn’t have an issue stopping the run. And we know they’ll bring pressure. The question, as always, will be whether the secondary can hold up on the perimeter.