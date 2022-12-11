49ers vs. Bucs 2nd quarter thread: On the verge of going up 2 scores to begin the quarter

The 49ers couldn’t have asked for a better start after a five-play, 67-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 13-yard run off the right end by Deebo Samuel. During that drive, George Kittle caught a 15-yard pass, and Christian McCaffrey ran for 21 yards to give the Niners an early 7-0 lead.

Tampa Bay moved the ball into 49ers territory before Tom Brady escaped the grasp of Nick Bosa on third down. That forced a 55-yard field goal by another Mr. Irrelevant, Ryan Succop, and he missed the kick by about 20 yards.

The two teams traded punts on their ensuing possessions. The 49ers were fortunate as there was a blown coverage in the backend between Talanoa Hufanga and Deommodore Lenoir that left Mike Evans running wide open down the sideline for a would-be 68-yard touchdown. But Jordan Willis drew a holding flag on Donovan Smith that negated the score. And you don’t want to be behind the chains against this defense.