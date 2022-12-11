49ers vs. Bucs third quarter thread: Keep Tampa Bay at 0

The 49ers have a 28-0 halftime lead as they’ve scored the most points against Tampa Bay’s defense than any other team this season outside of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who also scored four touchdowns in the first half.

Here is a look at Brock Purdy’s halftime stats:

Brock Purdy’s first half against the Bucs' defense:

14 of 18 (77%)

10.3 yards/attempt

185 yards

2 touchdowns

0 turnovers

146.5 QB rating

That’ll do. Not to mention a couple of highlight plays that involved making a guy miss or running for a touchdown.