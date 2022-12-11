Another big win, and another big injury for the 49ers.

Brock Purdy had 3 total touchdowns in the first half and the defense was its typical smothering self in the 49ers’ dominant 35-7 win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

The only bad news was that Deebo Samuel was carted off the field in the second quarter with an ankle injury. While the full extent of the injury isn’t known just yet, Samuel was very emotional as he left the field.

Even without number 19, the 49ers had no problem moving the ball all game long on Todd Bowles’ defense. Brock Purdy looked cool, calm, and collected almost all the time, and the offense is rolling with him at the helm.

