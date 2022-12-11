Shanahan says Deebo Samuel ‘most likely’ has a high-ankle sprain

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates after the game. Quarterback Brock Purdy had an oblique injury, but that wasn’t the reason Purdy exited the game. Shanahan made it sound like Purdy would have played had the game been competitive.

Deebo Samuel exited the game in the second quarter with what seemed to be a catastrophic injury, but the 49ers dodged a bullet. Shanahan said Samuel suffered an ankle injury that “most likely” is a high-ankle sprain. Shanahan said the team is “not sure” as Deebo will undergo further testing. The good news is Samuel’s ankle is not broken.

If Deebo’s MRI confirms he has a high-ankle sprain, that’d mean he’d miss somewhere between four to six weeks. However, the first ronud of the playoffs begins five weeks from today. So, depending on Samuel’s recovery, he’d be back in time for the playoff game. Ideally, the Eagles slip up, the Niners keep winning, and San Francisco finds their way to the No. 1 seed.

That’s the best-case scenario. The 49ers will take a healthy No. 19 back on the field whenever they can get him.