Golden Nuggets: Brockmania!

“It’s not that Purdy is better than Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance. We don’t have enough evidence to decide that. Garoppolo has a sustained resume of success, and Lance’s upside is far higher than Purdy’s...But it’s the fact that you can ask that question and not know the answer — at least not immediately — that belies how compelling this impromptu ride is.”

“The 49ers have already been through what feels like too much for one team to handle. For sure, losing Samuel would seem like the death of their Super Bowl hopes. But something about loss makes them stronger. Perhaps it’s like Warner said and each injury blow is the impetus to ramp up the effort and focus. Their urgency increases as room for error decreases.”

“And if you’re thinking Shanahan seems to be getting into full-power play-calling rhythm specifically since Purdy took over, well, I’m thinking that, too....There were some hints here. Shanahan raved about Purdy to associates all training camp; though it didn’t seem that impressive to me, clearly, Purdy was doing things that Shanahan wants out of his QB. The 49ers were committed to Lance and then brought back Garoppolo, but Shanahan was intrigued by Purdy all summer. Shanahan told a TV crew earlier this season that he was more eager to see Purdy play than any third-string QB he’s ever had. Then Garoppolo got hurt, now Purdy is on stage and everything seemed to flow perfectly from coach to QB to the play. Tampa Bay’s defense seemed to quit late in the first half, so there’s that, too.”

“Shanahan treated the rookie like a veteran. Six of the first 11 scripted plays were passes. The 49ers went into no-huddle mode on the final drive of the first half, a drive that ended with the touchdown to Aiyuk. At one point, a Purdy hard count — another pro move — induced defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches into an encroachment penalty.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday’s 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is everything they had to say.”

“It was a convincing win by every stretch of the imagination. And with a Seattle Seahawks loss to the Carolina Panthers, it means the 49ers would clinch the NFC West crown with a win this Thursday.”

“Brady’s eyes lit up. He trotted over to the recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee....“What’s up, big fella, how ya doin’?” Brady said, hugging [Bryant] Young. “Great to see ya. You’re a f—ing beast, man.”

