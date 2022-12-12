49ers vs Seahawks opening odds: Niners open up as 3.5-point favorites over Seattle

The 49ers won their six game in a row Sunday after stomping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Francisco’s reward is a trip with their arch rivals up north. A win over the Seahawks, a team that has lost three out of its last four, and the Niners are your NFC West champions.

The 49ers are favored despite this being a road game on a short week. Kyle Shanahan and company are 3.5-point favorites a low total on the game set at 43.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

That total is alarmingly low considering how the 49ers have been scoring in recent weeks. Vegas has adjusted the total up seven points from a week ago when Brock Purdy was an unknown. But, based on Sunday’s performance, it’s safe to say the Niners offense won’t take a step back against a Seahawks defense that’s allowed at least 20 points in the previous five games.

Those games came against Sam Darnold, a Matthew Stafford-less Rams team, the lackluster Bucs offense, and the Cardinals. Needless to say, it’ll be a step up in class for the Seahawks defense Sunday.

Seattle has two of the better receivers in the NFL and they are never out of the game the way Geno Smith has been slinging the ball around this season. Now, the 49ers could put plenty of pressure on Smith and force him into mistakes, but it feels naive to assume it’ll be another Week 2 outing where the Seahawks only score once.

Vegas is projecting a 24-20 49ers win.