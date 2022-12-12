Javon Kinlaw could return to practice next week

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media on Monday morning to provide injury updates. He couldn’t confirm anything new regarding injuries since the players weren’t back from their MRIs, so everything remains the same from Sunday evening:

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle )

QB Brock Purdy (obliques)

DL Kevin Givens(knee)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

DB Dontae Johnson (knee)

DB Samuel Womack (concussion)

DB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

It’s a left oblique injury for Purdy. As for Womack, Shanahan ruled him out for Thursday’s game against the Seahawks.

Givens is “probably gonna be out a little bit,” which is unfortunate as he’s been playing well all season. Shanahan said the hope is that it’s an MCL injury, but the team is still awaiting how severe Givens's injury is.

Shanahan sounded optimistic that Kerry Hyder would play Thursday night. He filled in for Givens and Hassan Ridgeway, who is out with a pectoral injury. Speaking of defensive tackles, we may see Javon Kinlaw sooner than later.

Shanahan said, “our goal was after the Seattle game to hopefully get him back in practice. We’ll see how it is on Monday whether we open up his window or not” when asked when Kinlaw would return. With Givens and Ridgeway out, Kinlaw’s return could be a significant bump for the 49ers' interior defense.