Twitter reacts to the 49ers running over the Bucs

As always, Twitter provided plenty of entertainment

By JasonAponte
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The 49ers continue to roll as they routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The legend of Brock Purdy grew after defeating the goat. Purdy has a ton of nicknames to choose from. Twitter was ablaze during the victory.

This tweet aged beautifully.

Purdy’s family was in attendance for Sunday’s performance, and he didn’t disappoint.

After receiving the opening kickoff, the 49ers drove down the field for a touchdown punctuated by Deebo Samuel.

The Bucs would miss a long field goal attempt on their opening drive. It reminded me of another missed field goal at Levi’s Stadium.

Sorry, I couldn’t resist. After a punt from the 49ers, the offense would get right back in the endzone.

Purdy continued to fire the football. This throw outside the numbers with a defender barrelling down on him is impressive.

He had one more throw in him before halftime.

Going up 28-0 on the Bucs is one thing. Going up 28-0 against Tom Brady with your parents and family in attendance is another thing. This was a special moment for the Purdy family.

The route was on, but the celebration was dampened by Deebo Samuel being carted off with an injury. The initial optimism is it’s not a season-ending injury. However, 49ers fans will keep their fingers crossed.

McCaffrey would add another touchdown on the ground to extend the lead to 35-0. Even the most optimistic 49ers fan didn’t see this outcome coming.

The Bucs would score a touchdown in the second half ending the shutout. The 49ers’ defense was as stout as ever. Dre Greenlaw intercepted Brady and got his football signed.

The focus after this victory is on the severity of Samuel’s injury. The 49ers prepare to travel to Seattle for what could be the NFC West clincher.

The defense is elite. Purdy looks poised. This was a fun victory—very exciting times for 49ers fans.

