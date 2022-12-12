Dontae Johnson is out for the season with a torn ACL

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson tore his ACL and is out for the season. A brutal injury for “The Barnacle,” a player who everyone in the locker room seems to love. He’s one of the more popular players on the team. Johnson was playing in his second game for the Niners this season.

Johnson had just been elevated from the practice squad after Tarvarius Moore suffered an injury. Now, another move will be made after, as the 49ers will also miss Samuel Womack Thursday, who suffered a concussion.

Johnson is 31 and playing on a one-year deal, although it feels inevitable that he’ll be back with San Francisco next season. Obviously, tearing his ACL this late in the season will make it difficult for Johnson to play next year, so that’s a bummer for Johnson.

We’ll continue to update any injury news as the 49ers receive the rest of the MRIs from Brock Purdy and others.