Deebo Samuel has an ankle/MCL sprain and will return at some point during the regular season

The 49ers dodged a bullet Monday. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has an ankle and MCL sprain. If you saw the play, Samuel had his ankle rolled up on in a pile of bodies, and it looked like it might have been broken. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case. The Niners say Deebo will return at some point during the regular season, which seemed unfathomable 24 hours ago.

Brock Purdy was listed on the injury report with an “oblique/rib” and is officially day-to-day. Here’s 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Josh Johnson if he needs to start on a short week:

“And that’s one of the reasons we brought him here, just because Josh is really good at picking things up. Just putting him in the game for that whole quarter where he had to handle all the jet sweep timing of motions and things like that. Those weren’t very normal formations and runs, so he can go in, has a real good command of the offense. It’s Thursday so no one is getting full speed reps, so that’s always a challenge when you get in there, but that was a situation for the quarterback last week too.”

That is an extreme outcome, as Purdy said he could have finished the game if needed yesterday. Thursday night is for the division. Good luck keeping Purdy sidelined.

The 49ers didn’t practice today, but since they play on Thursday are required to put out an injury report. Here’s the estimated practice report for Monday:

Did Not Participate:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (knee)

DL Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

CB Samuel Womack (concussion)

Limited:

DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Armstead and McCaffrey will likely be limited throughout the week for the rest of the season.

With Givens and Ridgeway sidelined, the 49ers needed another body at defensive tackle. So, per Aaron Wilson, the 49ers signed former Texans defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour to its practice squad.

The 6’1”, 296-pound tackle is 24 years old and appeared in seven games with the Texans this season. He’s recorded six tackles and two quarterback hits, to go along with four run stops. Dwumfour was an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2021.