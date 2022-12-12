Patriots vs Cardinals MNF thread: Kyler Murray goes down with a non-contact injury

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots sit in last place in the AFC East. The Pats are 6-6, despite being .500. The Arizona Cardinals are 4-7 and are +2.5-point underdogs in this game on DraftKings SportsBook.

As of writing this, Kyler Murray went down with a non-contact injury and was down on the field. The cart came out for Kyler, which is never a good sign. Colt McCoy took over for Murray, who is currently driving and around midfield.

Belichick against a backup quarterback is a recipe for disaster. He’s already at a significant advantage going against Kliff Kingsbury. Now, we’ll see whether or not McCoy can remake some of the magic he put on the 49ers a year ago.

The Cardinals are well out of contention for the NFC West and the playoffs. If Murray’s injury is severe, Arizona might be in the market for a quarterback this offseason.