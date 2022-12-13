Kyle Shanahan currently has the 8th-best odds to win Coach of the Year

We have a month remaining in the NFL regular season. The 49ers have their eyes on an NFC West title and a potential Super Bowl run. None of that would be possible if San Francisco weren’t stocked with talent on the roster and its coaching staff.

The 49ers are well-represented in the current odds for the league’s awards. Let’s take a look at each award listed on DraftKings SportsBook.

To give you an idea of how fickle these odds can be week-to-week, Brock Purdy is eighth in odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He’s played two games.

MVP/Offensive Player of the Year

The top six players currently are all quarterbacks in the MVP race, which is unsurprising: Jalen Hurts -175

Patrick Mahomes +200

Joe Burrow +750

Tua Tagovalioa +2000

Josh Allen +2000

Geno Smith +8000

Christian McCaffrey currently has the 11th-best odds to win the MVP, which tells you how meaningful he’s been to the Niners since arriving.

5 of Christian McCaffrey’s touches went for double-digits against the Bucs.



Since Week 10, 41% of his carries have gone for at least 15 yards



During that same stretch, CMC has the most receiving yards among all RBs and is the only back with multiple receptions over 20 air yards pic.twitter.com/ZjihlTVEpU — KP (@KP_Show) December 12, 2022

The Offensive Player of the Year award is generally reserved for the non-quarterbacks. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the clear favorite, but McCaffrey finds himself eighth in odds behind Jefferson, Hurts, Tyreek Hill, Mahomes, Josh Jacobs, Travis Kelce, and Stefon Diggs.

McCaffrey is also second in Comeback Player of the Year odds, but that’s all but Geno’s award to lose at this point.

Defensive Player of the Year

Micah Parsons is the odds-on favorite as of writing this at -250. That means you’d have to place $280 to win $100. Compare that to who is in second place, Nick Bosa, whose odds of +175 are the only other person in the stratosphere than Parsons. The Defensive Player of the Year award is a two-person race.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is third, and he’s at +3000. How’s this for a surprise? Talanoa Hufanga has the ninth-best odds.

It’ll come down to splash plays. Voters will never forget what they saw last. Both players will be in the national spotlight. Bosa faces two rookie offensive tackles Thursday and, with an impressive performance, can close the distance between him and Parsons.

Coach of the Year

There are eight coaches with better odds than Kyle Shanahan to win the Coach of the Year award. As of today, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is the runaway favorite at -400, meaning you’d have to risk $400 to win $100. Conversely, in second place, Lions head coach Dan Campbell sits at +900. So $100 would win you $900.

Keep scrolling down the list, and you’ll pass a couple of former 49er coaches as Robert Saleh is third and Mike McDaniel is fifth, and you’ll get to Kyle Shanahan, who is behind Mike McCarthy and Pete Carroll.

Every coach has overcome multiple hurdles at this point in the season. Sirianni getting MVP play out of Hurts shouldn’t be dismissed. The Lions are knocking on the door of a playoff berth, and McDaniel and Saleh can say the same.

It wouldn’t be a 49er season if multiple injuries weren’t suffered. We’re a week removed from the Niners losing their second quarterback for the season, and now, Deebo Samuel is likely out for another few weeks. Between Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley, and a slew of role players — don’t forget how many players missed the Falcons game — how can you not be higher on the head coach on a six-game winning streak despite all of that?

A lot can change during the next month, and even though it would take a minor miracle for Shanahan to win the award, the job he’s done this season has been his best yet, and the 49ers head coach deserves top-5 recognition.