NFC West recap: The 49ers can clinch the division on Thursday

The 49ers continue to rip off wins as the NFC West championship is in their sights. Thursday night football in Seattle gives the 49ers a chance to clinch the division. Carolina and Sam Darnold took care of Seattle this week, Arizona looks like they have lost their franchise QB, and the Rams notched a thrilling victory in Baker Mayfield’s first start.

Let’s recap a wild week for the NFC West.

San Francisco 49ers - 9-4, @ Seattle (TNF), vs. Commanders, @ Raiders

The 49ers rolled on the bay area kid on Sunday. Tom Brady was soaking in the moment at Levi’s Stadium. Unfortunately, for him, this was a forgettable game and result. Brock Purdy continues to impress with his play. This defense is stifling. There’s hope around this team that wouldn’t be there with any other team on their third QB.

In a short week, the 49ers travel to Lumen Field in Seattle. Purdy suffered an oblique injury which shouldn’t impact his availability. Deebo Samuel suffered an injury that appeared season-ending but now has been revealed isn’t nearly as severe.

It’s as simple as this. Take care of business on Thursday, and the division is yours. Seattle has fallen back to earth, and the 49ers have ascended. It’s time to exercise some more demons.

Seattle Seahawks - 7-6, vs. 49ers (TNF), @ Chiefs, vs. Jets

Let’s not mince words. This loss to Carolina is concerning. The Panthers are lost. Sam Darnold notching a win in hostile territory is impressive. For Seattle, it’s a bit damning.

Now Seattle finds itself in a dogfight for one of the final playoff spots. This three-game stretch is brutal for Seattle. It is feasible that Seattle will lose their next three games.

Good luck, Seattle.

Arizona Cardinals - 4-9, @ Denver, vs. Bucs, @ Falcons

First things first, let’s send positive thoughts and energy to Kyler Murray. It appears to be an ACL injury. There hasn’t been confirmed as of now. Kliff Kingsbury didn’t express optimism about the injury.

The loss on MNF against the Patriots doesn’t mean much for the Cardinals’ season. Murray’s injury just throws another curveball at Arizona during a very difficult year.

The only question is who stays and goes between Steve Keim and Kingsbury. Murray isn’t going anywhere.

Baker Mayfield has made the Rams interesting, at the very least. Thursday’s victory was fun to watch. Sure, the Raiders are a dumpster fire on defense. You still have to give Mayfield credit for his play.

Mayfield will have the reigns for the remainder of the season. Better to be absolutely ridiculous than boring. Very intriguing.

To put it in perspective, how the NFC West is going?