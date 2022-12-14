49ers Reacts Survey Week 15: The Niners continue to prove they’re the team nobody wants to play

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The 49ers are streaking headed into a potential NFC West clinching matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. Brock Purdy has impressed in two appearances. The 49ers’ defense is elite. There’s a new aura surrounding the team.

For the first time during Kyle Shanahan’s tenure, the 49ers will have back-to-back winning and playoff seasons. This season is the best example of what Shanahan and this front office have built. Any other team starting their third QB on the season would surely be written off.

The 49ers have solidified themselves as the team nobody wants to play. San Francisco feels like they’re on a collision course with the Eagles or Cowboys in the NFC Championship.

Are you confident in the team’s direction?