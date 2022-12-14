NN Week 15 predictions contest: Can the 49ers clinch the NFC West in Seattle?

The San Francisco 49ers will not have a lot of time to rest up before facing off against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. If the Niners can pull out a win in Seattle, San Francisco would clinch the NFC West division title.

Due to our sponsorship with Tallysight, we have to pick every game. But, as usual, we’ll narrow it down to six for you at the bottom. Odds for all the games are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks over 49ers: The 49ers are a great team and Brock Purdy has been impressive over the past two weeks, but this game is in Seattle and Geno Smith has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC this year. Plus, Purdy’s status is uncertain. Seattle is a good value pick at +155.

Vikings over Colts: The Vikings may not be as good as their record suggests, but they sure are better than the Colts.

Ravens over Browns: Baltimore’s quarterback situation is a pretty big risk at just +130, but we don’t root for Cleveland in this house.

Bills over Dolphins: The Dolphins are dealing with significant regression. Josh Allen continues to look off as he deals with an elbow injury, but Buffalo should still get the win.

Kansas City over Texans: Houston almost pulled an upset of Dallas last week, but I don’t think it’ll be as close against Patrick Mahomes.

Jets over Lions: This is probably the hardest pick of the week. The Lions have turned a corner, but the Jets are a legit postseason contender too. I’m going with New York at home.

Jaguars over Cowboys: I keep falling for the Jaguars this season, but at +195 at home, I’m doing it once again.

Falcons over Saints: This is more of a bet against the Saints than a pick based on my support of the Falcons. Atlanta at +175 is good value in a game between two bad teams.

Steelers over Panthers: Two bad teams, I’ll take the underdog.

Eagles over Bears: A lot could go wrong before then, but I really hope we get to see an Eagles/49ers NFC Championship game.

Patriots over Raiders: The Patriots defense has been consistent this season, and it seems like the Raiders can slow down any opposing offense with a viable quarterback.

Cardinals over Broncos: In a likely battle of backup quarterbacks, I’ll take Colt McCoy over Brett Rypien.

Titans over Chargers: Tennessee just got embarrassed by the Jaguars, and the Chargers have a comparable offense. With that said, Los Angeles’ defense has struggled against run-heavy offenses like the Titans all season.

Buccaneers over Bengals: Tampa looked terrible last week against the Niners and the Bengals have bounced back from a slow start, but the Buccaneers are better than they looked last week. I like their chances at home.

Giants over Commanders: The Giants might be worse than the Commanders, but not so much worse to be at +185.

Packers over Rams: The Rams are headed for an embarrassingly bad season, and things aren’t likely to be looking up after travelling to Green Bay.

Marc’s prediction record:

Week 1: 7-8-1

Week 2: 9-7

Week 3: 7-9

Week 4: 9-7

Week 5: 8-8

Week 6: 8-6

Week 7: 9-5

Week 8: 10-5

Week 9: 8-5

Week 10: 8-6

Week 11: 10-4

Week 12: 10-6

Week 13: 8-7-1

Week 14: 8-5

Overall: 119-88-2

Here are the six games plus the Bonus game for this week’s contest:

Note, you may pick either the Thursday Night Game or the Bonus Game #7, but not both.

49ers @ Seahawks, 5:15 PM Pacific (Thursday)

Lions @ Jets, 10:00 AM Pacific

Cowboys @ Jaguars, 10:00 AM Pacific

Steelers @ Panthers, 10:00 AM Pacific

Patriots @ Raiders, 1:05 PM Pacific

Cardinals @ Broncos, 1:05 PM Pacific

Titans @ Chargers, 1:25 PM Pacific