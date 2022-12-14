Golden Nuggets: One sleep away (already?)

“Just sore. When I got into the treatment room, they just did some tests and stuff on me and whatnot,” Purdy said. “Yeah, it wasn’t like excruciating pain or anything like that. It’s just where I was at, just sore after a game.”

“I feel like this is part of the game,” he said during his weekly media appearance. “A lot of the guys have said, ‘Welcome to the NFL,’ in terms of getting banged up a little bit, in terms of being ready to roll in four days, having to learn another (game plan) install, learning new plays, getting the guys going around you. This is the best of the best and for me, I look at it as a challenge that I can prove to myself I belong here.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything they had to say.”

“It’s going to be more of a mental week, with it being a short week,” Aiyuk continued, “so we’re just trying to be as clean as possible, get as fresh as possible, recovered as possible, so we can go out there and play the same type of football that we’ve been playing for the past couple of months.”

“But I try to be a gentleman. No, it was actually, I mean, look. It was a great play he made, I’m happy he’s got the ball. I wish I didn’t throw it, but I’m trying to be a good sport. Because a lot of times I’m not a good sport. I can be a pretty bad sport, so in the moment, when they get me in the right frame of mind, I’m actually a good sport.””