5 Numbers to know ahead of the Seahawks matchup: The 49ers look to keep their INT streak alive

The 49ers will look to complete their first season sweep of the Seahawks since 2011, and it will be their first chance to complete a sweep of Seattle since 2012. The two teams met back in September when the 49ers beat Seattle 27-7 for the 49ers' first win of the season. Now both teams are trending in different directions, with the 49ers looking to extend their win streak to seven.

Here are a few numbers to know as the 49ers look to take the NFC West:

2

The 49ers' magic number of winning the NFC West to use a baseball term. With a win against the Seahawks on Thursday night, the 49ers would clinch their first division title since 2019 and their second under Kyle Shanahan. After a slow 3-4 start, with losses to the Bears, Broncos, and Falcons, the 49ers have now won six in a row, while Seattle has lost three of their last four. The 49ers overtook Seattle for first place with their Week 12 win over the Saints and will have the chance to clinch the division in Seattle for the second time in four seasons.

2012

The last time the 49ers won back-to-back games against the Seahawks. Alex Smith hit Delanie Walker for a third-quarter touchdown to put the 49ers up 10-6 against Seattle during the 2012 season.

Their Week 7 win over the Seahawks marked the 49ers' fourth consecutive against the division rival but would end up being their last victory against Seattle until 2018. The 49ers were 4-18 against Seattle since the Week 7 win in 2012, but with their convincing Week 2 win back in September, this might be the best chance the 49ers have to swing the momentum of the rivalry in their direction.

189

The number of rushing yards the 49ers offense had against Seattle in Week 2 on 45 attempts. The ground game was a big reason for the win, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt, but the two running backs the 49ers rostered that game were Jeff Wilson and Tyrion Davis-Price, who combined for 32 of the attempts.

Thursday night, it will be Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason who have combined for 292 rushing yards the last two weeks, with McCaffrey having 119 against the Buccaneers last week. Seattle has allowed the second-most rushing yards in the league this season, so look for a heavy workload for the duo.

4 of 6

Games during their six-game winning streak where the 49ers' defense had at least one interception. The defense has four interceptions over the last two weeks, with two interceptions each against the Dolphins and Buccaneers. Geno Smith has thrown an interception in each of his last three games, throwing four in that span after throwing just four in his previous ten games. Smith actually threw his first interception of the season back in Week 2 against the 49ers when Tashaun Gipson intercepted him in the second quarter. The defense has been humming and could take advantage of a turnover-prone Smith.

3-3

49ers record since 2019 when they’ve worn their all-white throwback uniforms. This stat doesn’t have any bearing on the game itself, but it exists, so let’s talk about it. The 49ers won their first three games in the 1994 white throwbacks in 2019 and 2020, including the famous 2019 season finale in Seattle. However, they’ve lost their last three wearing them, with two of the losses coming at the hands (wings?) of the Seahawks.

To make things potentially worse from a uniform standpoint (and a visual one), the Seahawks announced Tuesday that they would wear their action green uniforms with their blue pants. Seattle is 9-1 in games since introducing the action greens while going 3-0 in games where they wear the green with the blue pants. Seattle might not have many advantages on Thursday night but they’ll have one with their uniforms, at least statistically speaking.