Brock Purdy is officially questionable for Thursday’s game against the Seahawks

There’s no media availability Wednesday since the 49ers play on Thursday, and it’s a travel day. Here’s the final injury report:

Questionable

QB Brock Purdy (rib/oblique)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

OUT

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (knee)

DL Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

CB Samuel Womack (concussion)

How will the team replace Deebo Samuel? And to be clear, there’s no replacing Samuel’s physicality and playmaking ability. In one half, Deebo had nine touches against Tampa Bay. Against the Dolphins, he had 13 touches, nine the week prior against the Saints, and 12 on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals.

The yardage may not be there, but Samuel is heavily involved in the offense. Thankfully, the 49ers have weapons at their disposal. Here’s Kyle Shanahan on the other receivers ready to take advantage of their opportunities:

“I think the other guys are more than ready. I think those guys love the opportunity. They’re always wanting to be out there more. They’re mad I’m not in five wides every play, so those guys relish this. I know they did a hell of a job versus the Rams, even that week we thought we were going to get Jauan, we ended up not getting him towards the end of the week, and a number of guys had to step up, so our guys will be ready on Thursday. We had to go do that last year, I believe without Deebo versus Seattle. It’ll be the same thing this week and I know our guys are ready and excited for their ops.”

Jordan Mason had 11 carries last game. He had four in Week 11, five in Week 12, and eight in Week 13 before his season-high against Tampa Bay. Despite seeing more volume, Mason’s production hasn’t dipped. He’s averaged over five yards per carry in each of the last three games.

One option is to give Mason more of a workload as you continue to use Christian McCaffrey as a receiver. A young quarterback's best friend is his tight end. Seattle is 27th in DVOA when it comes to defending tight ends. The Seahawks are 32nd against No. 2 wide receivers and 31st against running backs. We already knew this, but the offense isn’t going up against the 2000 Ravens Thursday night.

There isn’t a wrong answer on how to replace Deebo Samuel. Akash and I spoke about what we think would happen below.