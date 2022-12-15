49ers vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

For the only time this season the Niners will take the field on a Thursday night, making it only four days since Brock Purdy made his first career start, which resulted in a shellacking of Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers. Furthermore, this will be the 49ers debut on the Amazon Prime broadcast. (Mentally prepare yourself!)

Enough about firsts, it’s time for deja vu. The Niners sporting their stone cold classic ‘94 white road throwback jerseys in Seattle with a chance to lock up the NFC might sound like a familiar situation. That’s because it is 2019 all over again. Except this time if Shanahan and company manage to close out the rivals to the north, it’ll be with three games left on their schedule as opposed to mere seconds left on the clock.

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Kickoff: 5:15 PM PT

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Network: Amazon Prime (Nationally)/Fox (Locally)

Play-by-Play: Al Michaels

Color Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Odds: 49ers -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Total: 43