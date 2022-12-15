Golden Nuggets: GAME DAY

“I think Danny has gotten the urgency that he’s had, he has really been picking it up here in these last six weeks,” Shanahan said. “His play has gotten a lot better, so we felt it’s a matter of time where he can help us out there and he’s doing things the right way and he’s gone in the game a hair more.”

“The Seahawks list one of Walker’s backups, DeeJay Dallas, as questionable with an ankle injury of his own. Defensive tackle Al Woods, safety Ryan Neal, backup cornerback Tre Brown and backup safety Joey Blount are also questionable. Dallas, Woods and Neal were listed as nonparticipants all week.”

“We would always sit down and go over the scripts together before the game,” Purdy said. “Literally, he wanted me to read every single play. He would say where he’s lining up, what he’s doing, his assignment...And I was like, that’s insane to see how fast he learned stuff when he got here and has been able to know our playbook already inside and out. It’s been wild to see.”

“Longtime Seahawks coach Pete Carroll does not call blitzes nearly as often as Miami and Tampa Bay. Seattle blitzes just 16.1 percent of the time, the fifth-lowest rate in the league. So Purdy’s next challenge will likely involve beating defenses that drop seven or even eight men into coverage....Zooming out, Purdy’s primary task might be to pass just enough to facilitate the 49ers’ ground attack, which is coming off perhaps its best performance of the season. Seattle’s defense has been terrible against the run as of late. Over their past four games, the Seahawks are allowing 5.7 yards per carry and are ranked No. 31 in run defense DVOA.”

“Per the 49ers, if Purdy, who’s questionable with oblique and rib injuries, throws two more touchdowns in Seattle he’ll be the first 49ers rookie QB since at least 1970 to throw two-plus TDs in three consecutive games.”