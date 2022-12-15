49ers activate CB Janoris Jenkins and WR Willie Snead from the practice squad

The 49ers made a few roster moves ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins will make his Niner debut. Jenkins and wide receiver Willie Snead were activated from the practice squad. Defensive tackle Akeem Spence was also promoted from the practice squad.

The 49ers placed defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway on the injured reserve, effectively ending Ridgeway’s season with a torn pectoral. That is unless the team decides to bring back Ridgeway from the injured reserve over the likes of running back Elijah Mitchell or defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, both players who are on the injured reserve with a knee injury. The 49ers only have two return spots left, so they’ll need to choose wisely.

Snead will take the place of Deebo Samuel while Jenkins fills in for Samuel Womack. But that’s not the only defensive back out tonight for the 49ers, as Dontae Johnson tore his ACL, and Ambry Thomas has a sprained ankle. So there was a need for Jenkins's promotion.