Ty Davis-Price is active

The 49ers made a handful of roster moves earlier Thursday. Now, they’ve released the inactive list. Here’s a look at tonight’s inactives versus Seahawks:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Deebo Samuel

CB Samuel Womack

DB Tarvarius Moore

LB Curtis Robinson

OL Nick Zakelj

DL Kevin Givens

That means Ty Davis-Price has a chance to see the field for the first time since the 49ers acquired Christian McCaffrey in Week 7 against the Chiefs.

That tells me the 49ers are planning on a low-volume evening for McCaffrey, who is fresh off a 17-touch performance four days ago against the Buccaneers. McCaffrey is too valuable to the 49ers' offense, which is why you invest in multiple running backs.

Davis-Price played on the kick and punt return teams when he was active. We’ll see if he plays a more significant role on special teams while Jordan Mason sees a season-high in carries.

Mason rushed for over 56 yards in each of the previous two games. Mason is in line for a career night against a Seahawks defense that’s been 31st against the run since Week 10. Seattle is without defensive tackle All Woods, who has been dealing with an Achilles injury. Woods has played 328 defensive snaps and started every game this season.

Here are the other Seahawks' inactives:

Seahawks DT Al Woods is inactive tonight because of his Achilles injury. That’s a big loss for a Seattle run defense that is already reeling.



The Seahawks’ other inactives: RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), RB Tony Jones Jr., OT Jake Curhan, CB Tre Brown (illness), CB Artie Burns. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 15, 2022

Happy Jordan Mason day.