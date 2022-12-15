49ers vs. Seahawks first quarter thread: It shouldn’t matter if the offense is Purdictable

We asked for score predictions for tonight’s game, and there were several “31-17, 49ers” or blowout victories. Last season at Seattle, the score was 30-23 Seahawks. In 2020, it was 37-27, home team. In 2019, that was the Dre Greenlaw special for the divisional championship. And all these games had taken place when the 49ers were talented! Blowouts don’t happen between these two teams when they play in Seattle.

The NFL is already high variance enough. But we have two rivals on a short week that involves a third-string quarterback making his second career start on the road. So who knows what will happen?

My score prediction is 28-26, 49ers. The more I thought about it. But tonight, we’ll find out that Brock Purdy can go score for score against a quality offense. And that’s an integral part of Purdy’s evaluation.

But it won’t be without bumps along the way, and I see Seattle’s familiarity with the 49ers' defense playing a hand in their success tonight. But DeMeco Ryans, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner will prevail at the end, much like ‘19, en route to a divisional crown.