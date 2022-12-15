49ers vs. Seahawks halftime thread: How about this defense?

Charvarius Ward has been shadowing DK Metcalf but doesn’t follow him into the slot. I wonder if that changes if Seattle keeps having success with DK over the middle. On Seattle’s drive where they moved the ball in the second quarter, they had success outside of the numbers too.

Offensively, Brock Purdy was fortunate to avoid a disastrous interception that his Quandre Diggs in the numbers. Purdy started with ten straight completions but missed two throws that would have given the Niners a first down.

The Seahawks looked as if they would threaten to score, but Dre Greenlaw knocked the ball loose with a ferocious hit to give the 49ers the ball at midfield. Christian McCaffrey punched it in on the ensuing drive after Charvarius Ward recovered the ball and the 49ers took a 14-3 lead, which is where we stand at the half.