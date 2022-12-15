Your San Francisco 49ers are NFC West champions!

Thursday Night Football games are rarely things of beauty, but when your team becomes the first team in the league to clinch their division, there’s nothing more beautiful than that!

George Kittle scored two touchdowns, Nick Bosa notched yet another sack and the 49ers handled the Seattle Seahawks in their own house 21-13.

The win gives the 49ers their first division title since 2019, and their first season sweep of the Seahawks since Jim Harbaugh’s Niners did it in 2011.

