49ers vs. Seahawks 4th quarter thread: One more score and the NFC West is yours

Seattle is currently driving

By Kyle Posey
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

A 39-yard kick return by Ray-Ray McCloud kicked off third quarter for the 49ers, who didn’t waste time scoring after that. After a five-yard carrry from Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy found George Kittle streaking wide open. Kittle would evade a pair of tackles for a 54-yard touchdown.

Seattle answered with a 10-play drive themselves. They convered a third down three separate times, but failed to reach the end zone after a Nick Bosa sack and a penalty. Settling for field goals was not going to work tonight for the Seahawks. That made the score 21-6, which is where we stand heading into the fourth quarter.

