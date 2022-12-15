49ers hold off the Seahawks 21-13 and are now NFC West Champs

The 49ers couldn’t have scripted a better start. They were the only team to convert multiple first downs on the game’s initial eight drives. Seattle punted on their first four drives.

Jauan Jennings picked up a first down on 3rd & 3. Christian McCaffrey gained 11 yards on 2nd & 10. Then, Kyle Shanahan pulled out a trick play that had the Seahawks' defense chasing their tail.

It wasn’t a sign of how the night would go, but the 49ers got what they wanted all evening. So naturally, there was some assistance from the other side of the ball. After allowing a field goal, Seattle was moving the ball before the half up until Dre Greenlaw dislodged the football from the running back, which took a friendly bounce into the arms of Charvarius Ward.

So, right after Brock Purdy hits a Seahawks safety in the numbers and he drops it, San Francisco is the one that benefits from variance on back-to-back series. That’s when you knew it was their night. Christian McCaffrey’s touchdown gave the Niners a 14-6 lead heading into halftime.

The death knell for Seattle was San Francisco receiving the ball after halftime. Ray-Ray McCloud returned the opening kick of the second half for 39 yards, and George Kittle took advantage of a Seahawks coverage bust to put the 49ers up 21-3. That was ball game, right? Right?

That’s not how these two teams operate. A Deommodore Lenoir interception returned for a touchdown was negated by a Nick Bosa roughing the passer call. Bosa couldn’t have done anything differently. Either way, it cost the 49ers points.

Seattle would go on to convert a third down before Bosa would get his revenge on a sack to prevent Geno Smith and company from scoring. That made it 21-6.

The 49ers' offense kept the Seahawks in the ball game after Brandon Aiyuk dropped a third-down pass that would have resulted in a first down, and Robbie Gould missed a 43-yard field goal attempt.

In a surprise to nobody, Seattle wasted little time scoring after marching 67 yards in just over a minute to make the score 21-13. After that, it would come down to the 49ers' 4-minute offense once again. And once again, they did not give the ball back.

Jordan Mason had a 55-yard scamper before hilariously running out of juice as the undrafted free agent gave it everything he had to try and reach the end zone.

The 49ers put on a masterful performance and proved they are legitimate contenders by winning on the road in a short week against a divisional rival.

NFC West Champs.