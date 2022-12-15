Here is a list of stats and numbers complied by the 49ers communications staff that are rather impressive
With the Win…
- The 49ers win the NFC West for the first time since 2019. They accomplished the feat in the shortest amount of time since 2011 [W, 26-0 vs. StL (12/4/11)].
- San Francisco has swept the season series against Seattle for the first time since 2011.
- The Niners have won 7-consecutive games for the first time since 2019 (Weeks 2-9; Week 4 BYE).
- The 49ers are 5-0-or-better against NFC West teams for the first time since 2002.
- San Francisco improved to 4-1 in primetime games in 2022, the team’s best mark in primetime since 2019 (5-1).
Dangerous D
- The 49ers defense held the Seahawks to 13 pts. on the night, marking the 7th-straight game holding its opponents to 17-or-fewer pts., the longest streak by the team in a single regular season since 1984 [8 games, Weeks 9-16].
Accuracy is Key
- QB Brock Purdy completed each of his first 11 passing atts. and was 9 of 9 for 73 yds. in the 1st qtr., becoming the first 49ers QB since QB Jeff Garcia [9 of 9 for 95 yds. at Buf. (12/2/01)] to post a 100% completion percentage and complete 9-or-more passes in a 1st qtr.
- Purdy finished the game completing 17 of 26 atts. for 217 yds. and 2 TDs for a 117.0 passer rating. Purdy is the first NFL QB to register 175-or-more passing yds., 2-or-more passing TDs and a passer of 115.0-or-more in each of his first two NFL starts since Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in 2008.
- Purdy’s 2 TD passes mark his 3rd-consecutive game with 2-or-more TD passes, the longest streak by a 49ers QB since at least 1970 and the first in the NFL since QB Justin Herbert, LAC in 2020 (7 games).
- Purdy improved to 2-0 as a starter with the team. He is the first 49ers QB since QB Colin Kaepernick (2012) to win each of his first 2 career starts.
Run CMC
- RB Christian McCaffrey registered 26 carries for 108 yds. and 1 TD as well as 6 recepts. for 30 yds. The rushing TD marked his 6th of the season and the 36th of his career.
- With 108 rushing yds., McCaffrey rushed for 100-or-more yds. for the 4th time this season and the 14th time in his career. McCaffrey is the first member of the 49ers since RB Elijah Mitchell [107 rushing yds. vs. Ind. (10/24/21) & 137 rushing yds. at Chi. (10/31/21)] to register back-to-back games with 100-or-more rushing yds.
- With 138 scrimmage yds., McCaffrey registered 100-or-more scrimmage yds. for the 42nd time since he entered the league in 2017, the most in the NFL in that time frame (2017-22). His 10 games with 100-or-more scrimmage yds. in 2022 is the most in the NFL.
Jordan The Closer Mason
- RB Jordan Mason registered 4 carries for a career-high 64 yds., including a career-long 55-yd. run.
Hit Kittle Over The Middle
- TE George Kittle registered 4 recepts. for 93 yds. and 2 TDs, which marked his 2nd game this season and the 3rd of his career with 2-or-more rec. TDs.
- The 28-yd. and 54-yd. rec. TDs marked his 2nd game of the season with 2 TDs of 25-or-more yds. [39-yd. TD & 32-yd. TD at Arz. (11/21/22)], the most by a member of the 49ers since WR Terrell Owens in 2001 (2 games).
- The 54-yd. rec. TD marked the longest by a TE in the NFL this season.
- With 93 rec. yds., Kittle also became the 6th TE in NFL history to register 5,000-or-more rec. yds. in his first six seasons.
- Kittle is just the 9th player and 3rd TE in franchise history to register 5,000-or-more rec. yds. in his career.
Built of the Right Huf
- S Talanoa Hufanga registered 1 FF and an 11-yd. sack of Seahawks QB Geno Smith. The FF and sack were both Hufanga’s second of the season and his career. Hufanga finished with 4 tackles, 1 FF and 1.0 sack.
The Mooney Man Can
- CB Charvarius Ward registered 6 tackles, 2 PDs and 1 FR for a 40-yd. return. The FR marked the first of his career.
- The 40-yd. FR return was the longest by a member of the 49ers since 2017 [43 yds. - DB Jimmie Ward at Was. (10/15/17).
Big Play Dre
- LB Dre Greenlaw registered 8 tackles, 2 PDs and 1 FF of Seahawks RB Travis Homer. The FF marked his 2nd of the season and the 3rd of his career.
Sack-Son in Seattle
- DL Samson Ebukam brought down Smith for a 9-yd. sack. The sack gave him 4.5 on the season and 23.0 in his career.
Smaller Bear, Bigger Numbers
- DL Nick Bosa registered 2 tackles, 1 PD and 1.0 sack of Smith. With 1.0 sack, it gives him 15.5 on the season and 40.0 in his career.
- With 15.5 sacks this season and 15.5 sacks in 2021, Bosa became the 5th player since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, to record 15.0-or-more sacks in 2 of his first 4 NFL seasons [HOF DL Reggie White (3 seasons), HOF DL Richard Dent (2 seasons), HOF DL Andre Tippett (2 seasons) and Arizona Cardinals DL J.J. Watt (2 seasons)].
- Bosa is 1 of 3 players to register 15.0-or-more sacks in consecutive seasons before turning the age of 26, since 1982 [DL Richard Dent & LB Andre Tippett, NE (1984-85)].
- Bosa has registered 1.0-or-more sacks in 7 of his last 8 games and 11 of 13 in 2022.
