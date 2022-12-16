Golden Nuggets: Victory Friday is even Purdier with an NFC West title

“San Francisco, having won seven-straight games, at 10-4, has won the NFC West at the earliest point since 2011. They are the first team in the NFL to win a division title and will look now to competing for the 2nd seed with the Minnesota Vikings.”

“I’ll tell you what was legendary: the quarterback,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said of the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 draft. “The s--- he played through, man. He was in pain.”

“I’ve only done it twice in my eight years,” defensive lineman Arik Armstead said of winning the division. “That tells you how hard it is. And to do it against Seattle — we wouldn’t want it any other way. They’ve been a thorn in our side since, well, since I’ve been here. It definitely felt great.”

“In theory, the Niners could still catch the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 1 overall spot, but realistically, they’re unlikely to jump any higher than the No. 2 spot. As it stands, the 10-3 Minnesota Vikings are a half-game in front of them but with an 8-2 record in the NFC, the Niners hold a potential tiebreaker if they finish with the same record as Minnesota.”

“It was another level for me just watching someone do it,” Shanahan said. “The injury he had last week and for him to be ready to go today, which you still could tell in pregame warm-ups a number of things that were really tough for him, and for him to be able to just play, let alone the way he did, to protect the ball, he struggled to move a little bit at times. ... Our team had a lot of respect for him before the game but a lot more now.”

“When Kyle Shanahan is on, he’s one of the finest play-callers in the NFL. And based on what we’ve seen the past 11 days, Purdy looks to be the real deal. Those aren’t mutually exclusive. Yes, most of Purdy’s passes went to open receivers, but he’s still making the throws — and even in tough spots. That’s what counts, and it was what helped deliver San Francisco the NFC West title with Thursday night’s win.”