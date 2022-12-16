49ers plan to open Javon Kinlaw’s practice window next week

The 49ers came away with good news after winning the NFC West title Thursday night. Here’s head coach Kyle Shanahan on the health of Brock Purdy:

“He came out well. Haven’t seen today. Just talked to trainer. Came in feeling good and better than earlier in week. Got out healthy and should be a lot better going into the next game.”

Purdy didn’t throw a pass during the week as he battled an oblique/rib injury. Purdy and the 49ers are afforded extra rest thanks to having the weekend off.

Charvarius Ward has concussion symptoms, so he’s in the protocol. Danny Gray’s MRIs came back “OK” on his hamstring. Ward, Gray, and Ambry Thomas, who has an ankle injury, will be day-to-day.

The 49ers plan to open defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw’s practice window next week, barring any setbacks. “As long as the rehab keeps going well,” according to Shanahan. San Francisco will likely be without defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway for the rest of the season. And after getting injured against Tampa Bay, Kevin Givens will “miss some time.”

Last night, the 49ers used Arik Armstead (47), Kerry Hyder (23), Akeem Spence (20), and TY McGill (16) at defensive tackle, along with mixing in an edge rusher occasionally.

Remember, just because Kinlaw has his practice window opened doesn’t mean he’s a lock to play right away. Several factors will contribute to Kinlaw being activated, perhaps none bigger than his conditioning.