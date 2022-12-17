49ers Week 15 Rooting guide: We’re rooting for Jeff Saturday

With the 49ers already done with Week 15, 49ers fans will get two full days of stress-free football over the weekend with three Saturday games on the slate. The 49ers have clinched the NFC West and will be playing for playoff positioning the rest of the way. The 49ers could be tied for the No. 2 seed by Saturday afternoon.

Here are the three games to watch this weekend:

Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) at Minnesota Vikings (10-3) (Saturday)

The rooting guide, at some point over the next few weeks, will likely turn into a Vikings weekend update. The 49ers and Vikings are battling for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and a 49ers win puts them a half of a game out, pending the Vikings' Saturday morning tilt against the Colts. The Vikings are looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season coming off their loss to the Lions last week. They’ll go up against the Colts, who might get an extra boost with Jeff Saturday coaching on a Saturday. They need any boost they can get as they’re looking to end a three-game losing streak.

Best-case scenario for the 49ers: A Vikings loss would move the 49ers into a tie for the No. 2 seed.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10)

The top of the NFC is looking further and further away each week with the Eagles and their 12 wins. They can’t clinch this week, but a win would, at minimum keep them two games up on the Vikings with three games remaining. This also means a Philadelphia win puts them three up on the 49ers with just those three games left. The Eagles will look to extend their winning streak to five as the Bears will look to end their six-game losing streak.

Best-case scenario for the 49ers: It looks bleak, but an Eagles loss will keep the 49ers just two games entering Week 16.

Miami Dolphins (8-5) at Buffalo Bills (10-3) (Saturday)

Outside of the Eagles and Vikings, there really isn’t too much going on for the 49ers fans to root for. Sure, there are games like the Lions-Jets and Giants-Commanders that could decide who the 49ers face on Wild Card Weekend. However, could I interest you in a Saturday night snow game?

The Dolphins look to keep their head above water as they head to Buffalo to take on the division-leading Bills with an inch of snow expected. Miami’s teal will look awfully out of place in the 26-degree weather, as while it does indeed snow in Alabama, Buffalo's cold is different. There’s something special about watching a game in the snow, so just enjoy this one and don’t worry about picking a side to root for.