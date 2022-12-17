Golden Nuggets: Happy Saturday to the NFC West winners

“This is a team that has no glaring flaws. It’s a team which will get Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell back for the playoffs. It will likely get one of Javon Kinlaw or Hassan Ridgeway back, too....And from what we’ve seen over these last three games, it’s a team that hasn’t just survived it’s third-string quarterback. It’s been elevated by him.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Friday, the day after the team’s 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say.”

“So it’s two or three. Given the reckless abandon with which its players play, does it make sense to just empty the bench for Commanders, at Raiders, and Cardinals — and to protect the core players?”

“On first down, everyone thought the 49ers would go with a draw play or a quarterback sneak, something conservative that would give them 20 or so precious inches. Instead, Shanahan called for Purdy to pass the ball. It turned into an incompletion when the Seahawks defensive end deflected the throw, but it was an otherwise nicely delivered pass to Jauan Jennings that would have gained at least 6 yards.”

“There’s something happening here. There’s a fusion of skill, savvy, schematics and pure opportunity, from Purdy to Shanahan to McCaffrey to Kittle all down the line. They’re all playing off of each other, they’re all better because of each other, and I think they’re just starting.”

“To be honest, it’s actually hard to play complementary football with that defense, because they overachieve — every single game,” Williams said. “The turnovers come, the sacks come. It almost keeps the pressure on us. We have a 10-play drive, and they have a three-play drive — it’s right back up for us.”

“But Purdy’s subsequent pump fake, to McCaffrey on the right side, inspired an even stronger reaction: Cornerback Coby Bryant, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and linebacker Jordyn Brooks — who was supposed to cover Kittle — made a beeline toward McCaffrey.”

“Yes, as long as the rehab keeps going well, we expect to start his window up this week of practice,” Shanahan said.”

“George Kittle walked away with the game’s highest overall grade. His 91.9 overall grade was a season-high.”

“If the 49ers finish this season in the manner that they started and sustained with, I’m OK with saying this is the best 49ers defense in the history of the 49ers organization,” Whitner said.”