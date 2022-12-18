Early game thread: Will we see any upsets this morning?

If you are a sports fan, then you just watched one of the most riveting matches that was stressful, no matter if you had a dog in the fight or not. That was fun. Now, it’s the NFL’s turn.

The Dallas Cowboys are on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Expect Trevor Lawrence to keep it close, if not win outright.

The same can be said for the next game between the 12-1 Eagles travel to Chicago to face the 3-10 Bears. Philly should win, but Justin Fields and the Bears should keep that game within one possession.

Robert Saleh and the Jets look to slow down the high-flying Detroit Lions at home. Zach Wilson returns as the starter, with Mike White banged up.

Other games this morning include the Chiefs and Texans, the Steelers and Panthers, and the Falcons against the Saints. Atlanta might be worth watching to check out rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.