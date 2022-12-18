Sunday Night Football thread: The Giants against the 49ers next opponent

Tonight we’ll get to watch the 49ers' Week 16 opponent. The Washington Commanders have only lost to the Philadelphia Eagles during the past two months.

We’re headed toward an all-NFC East playoff matchup if the playoffs started today. New York, along with Washington, are both 7-5-1. So, there’s a lot on the line in tonight’s matchup.

I’m of the mindset that these teams are trending in opposite directions. New York’s defense has been a joke during the past month through the air. The Eagles just scored 48. They were fortunate only to allow 20 to Washington last time. The Cowboys put up 28 and the Lions 31 the week prior. Needless to say, they offer little to no resistance. The only reason the game was close last time was Washington kept shooting themselves in the foot.

Brian Daboll has squeezed every ounce of talent out of Daniel Jones, who has been a weapon on the ground. And while New York lacks weapons on the outside, Jones and Saquon Barkley make for a competent rushing attack. We’ll see if Jones can do anything through the air against one of the best passing defenses in the NFL.