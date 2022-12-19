It would be hard for anyone not to notice how well Brock Purdy is playing right now, and it looks like the wise guys have finally done so as well.

Before the 49ers’ NFC West clinching win over the Seahawks on Thursday night, Purdy’s odds to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award were +2200, according to PointsBet. That means if you bet $100, you would have won $2200.

After the game, however, those odds improved to +1000, which is actually the fifth-best among all offensive rookies. Right now, Brock is behind New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (+425), Green Bay Packers wideout Christian Watson (+375), Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (+300), and New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson (+150).

Assuming he finishes the rest of the schedule, Purdy will only have five starts under his belt in 2022, which all but eliminates his chances of winning the award. Still, as the quarterback of a playoff team, he will get a lot of love down the stretch.

For what it’s worth, quarterbacks have won the award nine times since 2000. Since its inception in 1957, however, there have only ever been two QBs drafted outside of the first round to take home the hardware: Dak Prescott in 2016 and Dennis Shaw in 1970.

So, is it likely that a seventh-round quarterback is going to come off the bench and win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award? No, but as we’ve all learned by now - never tell Brock Purdy the odds.

Hear more about this and other stories in today’s 49ers in Five podcast. Our five-minute daily update gives you the latest news, best audio clips, and everything else you need to know about the team. Subscribe to the Niners Nation Podcast Network today, so you don’t miss an episode!