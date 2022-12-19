49ers opponents are 1-12 on the season the week after they play the Niners

I’m not a big fan of trends in the NFL because of the amount of high variance and outliers that happen with 22 players on the field at once. But we’re seeing one of the strongest trends in the NFL this season after teams play the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Trey Wingo, teams are 1-12 this season the week after they play the Niners:

What happened to the @Buccaneers shouldn’t surprise anyone. It’s what happens the game after you play the @49ers. This season teams the game after they play San Fran are 1-12 on the season. Niners beat you up — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 19, 2022

Did Tampa Bay turn the ball over three times because they played DeMeco Ryans’ defense the week before? That’s a stretch, but playing this 49ers team is taking a toll on their opponents during the next game.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only team that has a victory after playing the Niners this season. Still, that win came after a bye week in a game at home against the Tennesee Titans in which they trailed 17-9 up until three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.