Rams vs. Packers thread: Will Baker’s magic run out at Lambeau Field?

Two teams the 49ers have owned in recent years finish this week’s NFL schedule off as Baker Mayfield, and the Los Angeles Rams travel to Lambeau Field against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay comes into this game as a 7.5-point favorite, with the total on the line set at 39.5 at DraftKings SportsBook.

Mayfield couldn’t have asked for a better ending in his first start with the Rams. He was putrid outside the final couple of drives, which should show itself in a cold weather game tonight. Although we should see the Rams succeed on the ground, as that’s a given when you play the Packers.

Sean McVay should have some tricks up his sleeve off a mini bye no matter how beat up the Rams are. Green Bay had a full bye and should be healthier as a result. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense have figured out how to get Christian Watson involved, which has paid dividends.

I think we’ll see the Rams get off to a hot start before Baker’s magic wears off, while the Packers don’t have an issue scoring on a defense that doesn’t seem interested in defending now that they’re out of playoff contention.