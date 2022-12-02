Shanahan on Deebo’s thigh injury: It hasn’t loosened up the way we want it to

We don’t have to wait until Friday afternoon to get the injury reports, thanks to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doing an early radio hit on KNRB’s Murph & Mac Show. First, Shanahan talked about how he was excited to get Arik Armstead back onto the field:

“He’s been a guy that we’ve been missing a lot. It’s a huge presence in there, especially on the inside. Pushing that pocket is a big deal, and it affects the quarterback huge, and it also helps the guys on the edge a lot more. So really excited to get him back, and really pumped with how he’s been this week.”

Shanahan added that Armstead had a great week of practice, and everything is trending for him to suit up Sunday.

As for Christian McCaffrey, Shanahan said the team is “just trying to be smart” with his health: He’s going to go full today, but we really only have one full-speed period. But Christian will be good to go, but he’s had to be smart with it all week.” Shanahan said McCaffrey completely sat out of Wednesday’s practice and barely did anything as the team has been managing his knee irritation “big-time.”

Deebo Samuel’s status remains in question. Shanahan said, “so far it is” when asked whether Samuel would be a game-time decision, and “he’s got to do something today for it be a chance to be a game-time decision.” So, that doesn’t sound like a player suiting up.

Here’s Shanahan’s full answer about Samuel not practicing:

“Any time you don’t practice, it’s a worry. We’re not just giving him time off to give him time off. He’s trying to get healthy. He’s working as hard as he can. His thigh has been bothering him. It hasn’t loosened up the way we want it to, but hopefully, it will be better today, and he’ll be good to go for Sunday.”

Based on Shanahan’s comments, Armstead is playing, as is McCaffrey, but it would take a trip to Mr. Miyagi before Sunday for Samuel to play.