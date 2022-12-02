Trent Williams leaves Friday’s practice with an apparent back injury

The 49ers told beat reporters that star left tackle Trent Williams left Friday’s practice and headed into the locker room with an apparent back issue. Williams didn’t practice Friday, and we’ll see how that impacts his ability to play Sunday against a Miami Dolphins defense with two quality edge rushers in Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan will speak later Friday afternoon. Colton McKivitz or Jaylon Moore would step in for the All-Pro if Williams cannot play. The 49ers' roster is deep and can afford to miss a player or two, but Williams isn’t among one them. He’s their best player and a big part of what this team does offensively.

Deebo Samuel was in uniform with a helmet on and didn’t practice early during the media portion but came on the field as they walked off. It was an inverse situation of what happened with Williams. Deebo is likely to be listed as limited.

Arik Armstead and Christian McCaffrey both practiced. We’ll update once Shanahan speaks, which is scheduled to be just after 1:30 PM PT Friday.