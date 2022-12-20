Golden Nuggets: Guess we’re Cowboys fans this Saturday?

“The injury is not considered to be “long-term” and if Hurts misses any extended time, it will reportedly be to get the shoulder to 100 percent.”

“Honestly, with the defense, I think personally it’s better,” Staley said. “This is better set up right now with this team. There’s so many weapons outside of the defense or the running game or the system. I think even with Purdy back there, he’s shown so much. Just in the situation that he came into, the early expectation of being a third-string quarterback, and the way that he’s almost elevated this team offensively.”

“If a Purdy-led team wins the Super Bowl — and there’s a 90 percent chance he’s the game’s MVP if that happens — he’d probably unseat Lance by mid-February. But, and I can’t stress this enough, a lot of things are bound to happen in the next month. Heck, the 49ers can barely go a week without a cataclysmic event.”

“I mean, what can Jimmy Garoppolo do that got to a Super Bowl and almost won a Super Bowl, that Brock Purdy can’t do? I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do that Jimmy does. So that’s why they’re a legitimate Super Bowl contender.”

“The Athletic’s betting model likes the Vikings’ chances for reaching the Super Bowl better than it likes the 49ers’ chances. Coming back to win after trailing by 33 points might have something to do with that.”

“Six 49ers — Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams and George Kittle — finished atop their positions in the NFC and five finished tops in the league. Kittle was out-voted only by Travis Kelce.”