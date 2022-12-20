49ers officially open Javon Kinlaw and Kalia Davis’s practice window

The 49ers returned to practice Tuesday with a Saturday game ahead, and the team made a couple of roster moves. With injuries at the position, Javon Kinlaw and Kalia Davis had their practice windows opened.

Kyle Shanahan spoke about the possibility of Kinlaw playing this season:

“There’s a high level that he can play. But that’s the whole thing that he’s been going through with his knee. Will he have any setbacks or anything? The only thing left for him to do is go out there and play. We’re at the point where we’re ready to find out.”

Shanahan said Kinlaw’s rehab had gone well and that he’s done all of the right things, and the only thing left is for Javon to put the pads on and see if he can go. The plan is for Kinlaw to return to practice Wednesday after working out Monday.

Kalia Davis is coming off a torn ACL. The 49ers' rookie sixth-rounder wasn’t expected to play this season. However, Shanahan said Davis would have to get into playing shape and show the team what he can do before being activated: “He has a chance. This is the first time he’s been active all season.”

With Hassan Ridgeway and Kevin Givens out, the 49ers have relied on T.Y. McGill and Kerry Hyder. Kinlaw and Davis could provide fresh legs and an added spark while ensuring Arik Armstead stays fresh.

Brock Purdy remains limited with an oblique/rib injury. Armstead, Christian McCaffrey, Mooney Ward, and Ambry Thomas are all limited during Tuesday’s practice. Givens, Kerry Hyder, and Deebo Samuel are all sitting out of practice.

Here’s Shanahan on Samuel: “Week to week. This week there would be a chance if we were that desperate.” That’s promising, and it tells you Samuel’s injury isn’t as severe as some initially feared. The 49ers caught a break with Samuel’s injury.

Now, we’ll see if Kinlaw’s body responds and if he’s able to make it through a game. If so, that’d be one heck of an addition to the top defense in the NFL.