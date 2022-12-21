49ers Reacts Survey: The Niners are peaking at the right time

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Francisco 49ers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/HX4OKK/">Please take our survey</a>

For the first time during Kyle Shanahan’s tenure, the 49ers have put together back-to-back winning and playoff seasons. Not with the degree of the dramatics of the season finale in 2019, but winning in Seattle to clinch the NFC West in 2022 might be more impressive.

The 49ers’ offense has raised its play significantly with the addition of Christian McCaffrey. The team now ranks seventh in total yards (362.9), ninth in rushing yards per game (133.4), fourth in passing yards per play (7.38), and tied for tenth in PPG (24.1).

We have hit a point where we are running out of ways to describe this defense. Donte Whitner believes this is the best defense in franchise history. If it’s not the best, it can be argued.

Nick Bosa continues his DPOY campaign with another fantastic performance on Thursday. This defense should welcome Javon Kinlaw back into the fold for Saturday’s game.

Oh, and that last pick in the draft? Very much looks like a veteran leading this offense at the moment.

This roster is every bit as deep and talented as touted in the offseason. I don’t think anyone believed the QB room would be the deepest in the NFL.

Things are looking up for the 49ers as they head into the postseason.

Are you confident in the team’s direction?